Fisher: Sam Bradford will be ready for Rams opener

St. Louis Rams quarterback Sam Bradford has had no setback in regards to his surgically repaired knee since he predicted in January that he would be ready for the start of training camp.
Appearing on NFL Network's NFL AM on Wednesday, coach Jeff Fisher emphasized there is "no doubt whatsoever" that Bradford will be under center for the season opener in early September.
"Everybody does projections. We projected his numbers out had he stayed healthy last year," Fisher added. "They would have been quite impressive, and who knows what would have happened down the stretch."
What Fisher didn't say is that Bradford regressed at times before the injury and padded those numbers in garbage time.
The recent history of quarterbacks returning from ACL injuries doesn't bode well for Bradford's chances of finally establishing himself as the face of the franchise after an underwhelming 18-30-1 record across four seasons.
Tom Brady, Carson Palmer and Robert Griffin III have all struggled in the first season following ACL surgery.
The Rams have pushed their chipsto the centerof the table on Bradford, bypassing the opportunity to draft more dynamic quarterbacks such as RGIII and Johnny Manziel.
For better or worse, Fisher and general manager Les Snead are backing an enigmatic signal-caller with a golden arm but shaky pocket presence and come-and-go accuracy.
Unless Bradford makes an unlikely fifth-year leap while hindered by a bulky knee brace, the Rams are doomed to mediocrity in the NFL's most competitive division.
