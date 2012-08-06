First female NFL official debuts Thursday in San Diego

Thursday night's preseason action in San Diego will make a little NFL history. As first reported by Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times, replacement official Shannon Eastin will work Thursday's game between the San Diego Chargers and Green Bay Packers.
The NFL confirmed the news to Around the League.
Eastin will become the first female official of an NFL game. The real question now is if she'll be the first female to work during an NFL regular season game.
There have been no signs of progress of late during the standoff between the NFL and its officials. The replacement officials worked Sunday night's Hall of Fame Game to mixed results.