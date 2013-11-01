'Fins player: Jonathan Martin would be welcomed back

UPDATE: NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith is scheduled to meet with the Dolphins and one topic of discussion will be Martin's situation, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday, per a union source. The NFLPA has reached out to people close to Martin to begin learning about the situation. Smith was slated to visit the Dolphins on Friday as part of his regularly scheduled team visits. However, the meeting will be rescheduled because players had the day off, according to Rapoport.