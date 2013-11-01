'Fins player: Jonathan Martin would be welcomed back

Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Jonathan Martin left the team this week after an emotional breakdown following a cafeteria prank.
Martin did not play in the Dolphins' 22-20 overtime win Thursday night and is with his family after seeking counseling.
Dolphins offensive guard Nate Garner called the reported pranks on Martin "normal stuff" that wasn't serious, according to The Palm Beach Post.
Locker room dynamics can be harsh and unforgiving, as we see almost yearly on HBO's "Hard Knocks." It's not hard to wonder, if Martin decides to rejoin his team, whether his teammates would welcome him warmly.
"I want him to come back to work," right tackle Tyson Clabo said. "He's a talented young football player."
Clabo had been benched after Martin was moved to right tackle, following the Dolphins' trade for left tackle Bryant McKinnie. But Clabo ended up not missing a start because he took over for Martin on Thursday night.
The position switch has been speculated as one of the issues troubling Martin.
"I can't say what he's feeling," Clabo said. "I know if and when he wants to come back that I will be there to shake his hand."
On Thursday, Martin posted a message to his private Facebook page that read: "Happy Halloween! Don't believe everything you read," according to ProFootballTalk.
Martin's teammates said the right things about wanting him back in the locker room, but actions speak louder than words. This is certainly not the last we've heard of this storyline.
UPDATE: NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith is scheduled to meet with the Dolphins and one topic of discussion will be Martin's situation, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday, per a union source. The NFLPA has reached out to people close to Martin to begin learning about the situation. Smith was slated to visit the Dolphins on Friday as part of his regularly scheduled team visits. However, the meeting will be rescheduled because players had the day off, according to Rapoport.