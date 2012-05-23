'Fins audition for Plaxico Burress reportedly a no-go

On paper, the Miami Dolphins could have room for a veteran receiver trying to make the team. They have Davone Bess, Brian Hartline, Legedu Naanee, Clyde Gates and a collection of inexperienced wideouts atop their depth chart.
They never replaced Brandon Marshall, but it doesn't sound like they are going to try with a big-name receiver.
Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald writes that Plaxico Burress "would love" to work out for the Dolphins, but the team has not shown any interest. General manager Jeff Ireland has said he "might be done" at receiver. If the young receivers don't look good in organized team activities or minicamp, then, perhaps, Miami could invite a veteran like Burress or Braylon Edwards to camp.
It's a point worth considering when pondering whether Ryan Tannehillshould start as a rookie. Will Tannehill have enough help?