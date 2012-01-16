Finley credits Giants' D for disrupting Packers' rhythm

There wasn't any shortage of blame to go around Sunday after the Packers' startling early exit from the playoffs.
The leaky defense, kindly escorting Giants receivers to the end zone? Not a total shock. But the offense falling asleep at the wheel when it mattered most? Disturbing, new territory for an attack that appeared nearly invincible during a 15-1 regular season.
Aaron Rodgers and his targets lost all rhythm against New York's defense, and the epic poetry of an offense that generated 35 points per game this season was replaced by a clanging bell.
"(Defensive end Jason) Pierre-Paul was pushing me -- and our offense is timing," Finley said. "Then he'd go rush. I'd say a dozen times. I got pushed on the ground two or three times."
Packers faithful now will huddle in barrooms and basements all winter, analyzing what defensive end Ryan Pickett called as "a failed season," and there are no prettier words for it.