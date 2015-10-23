Fines roundup: Olivier Vernon fined $37,363 for hits on Mariota

The Dolphins might've won last Sunday's game against the Titans, but it's going to cost defensive lineman Olivier Vernon, a little over $37,000 to be exact.
Vernon was fined $37,363 by the NFL for two roughing the passer panalties, $20,000 for a head shot and $17,363 for another hit on Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota, an NFL spokesman told NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport.
Mariota missed the entire week of practice dealing with a sprained MCL. Coach Ken Whisenhunt announced Friday that Mariota will miss Sunday's game against the Falcons.
Here's a look at other fines we're tracking today:
- Seattle Seahawks safety Kam Chancellor was fined $23,152 for spearing Panthers center Ryan Kalil during the second quarter of the Panthers' Week 6 win, a league spokesman told Rapoport.
- New York Giants defensive end Damontre Moore was fined $20,000 by the league for a late hit on Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Sam Bradford during Monday's loss.
- Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Steven Nelson was fined $17,363 for roughing the passer, an NFL spokesperson told Rapoport.