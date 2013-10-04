Around the League

Presented By

Fines roundup: No fine on Bucs' Dashon Goldson for hit

Published: Oct 04, 2013 at 09:16 AM

Dashon Goldson escaped suspension this week. He also sidestepped a swipe at his wallet.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday the Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety was not fined for his hit on Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Jaron Brown, according to a league source.

Brown was penalized on the play, a flag that all but sealed Tampa Bay's fate Sunday in a 13-10 loss. According to Rapoport, league officials re-watched the play and concluded Goldson delivered a shoulder-to-chest -- not helmet-to-helmet -- hit.

Goldson has attracted added attention from officials and the league for his aggressive play. The veteran was suspended for a Week 2 hit on New Orleans Saints running back Darren Sproles, though that ruling was overturned on appeal.

Goldson has compiled the most personal fouls in the NFL since 2010. He's earned plenty of them, including the Sproles knock. The flag on Sunday was born out of reputation, not action. Officials got it wrong, but the league got it right.

Not everyone got off clean. Some confirmed fines on Friday:

»Donte Whitner (or Hitner?) was fined $21,000 for his end zone hit on St. Louis Rams wide receiver Chris Givens last Thursday night.

»Atlanta Falcons safeties Thomas DeCoud and William Moore both were fined $15,750 for unnecessary roughness. Moore's fine was for his hit Sunday on New England Patriots wide receiver Kenbrell Thompkins. DeCoud's fine was for his end zone hit on Aaron Dobson.

»Detroit Lions linebacker Rocky McIntosh was fined $15,750 for unnecessary roughness. Against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, McIntosh horse-collar tackledDevin Hester during a punt return, per MLive.com.

»Arizona Cardinals defenders Yeremiah Bell and Darnell Dockett both were fined $15,750 for unnecessary roughness in the game against the Buccaneers. Bell's fine was for a helmet-to-helmet hit on tight end Timothy Wright. Dockett's fine was for a horse-collar tackle on running back Doug Martin.

