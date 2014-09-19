Fines roundup: Muhammad Wilkerson docked $20K for fight

Muhammad Wilkerson's ejection not only potentially cost his team a win against the Green Bay Packers last Sunday. It took some money out of his pocket.
The New York Jets defensive lineman was penalized $20,000 for his part in an on-field altercation that included a hit to the head of Packers guard Josh Sitton during the third quarter of his team's 31-24 loss to Aaron Rodgers and Co.
Here's who else stood by their phones (and checkbooks) Friday.
»Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Dwan Edwards fined $8,268 for a late hit on Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford.
»Pittsburgh Steelers safeties Troy Polamalu and Mike Mitchellwere not fined for their respective hits that drew penalties last week against the Baltimore Ravens.