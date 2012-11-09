Fines roundup: Michael Vick of Eagles docked for low block

Published: Nov 09, 2012 at 10:32 AM

The hits just keep on coming for Michael Vick. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback was fined $7,875 on Friday for an illegal low block against the New Orleans Saints.

The infraction came after Vick threw an in interception in the red zone that was returned for a touchdown late in the first quarter.

Seemingly nothing went right for Vick and the Eagles on that play.

Other fines confirmed Friday:

» The NFL came down hard upon the Pittsburgh Steelers and wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders for what the league deemed was a fake injury. The team was fined $35,000 while Sanders was hit for $15,000. Safety Will Allen was also fined $7,875 for a late hit against New York Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz that wasn't flagged.

» An unlikely duo of Tennessee Titans were fined for horse-collar tackles against the Chicago Bears. Quarterback Matt Hasselbeck found himself fined $15,750 and safety Michael Griffin was docked $20,000 for his tackle on Matt Forte. Hasselbeck is appealing his offense, which occured after the Bears forced a fumble recovery.

» A pair of Carolina Panthers were fined in their contest against the Washington Redskins. Safety Haruki Nakamara was docked $21,000 for striking a defenseless player in the head and neck area. Defensive end Greg Hardy was fined $15,750 for roughing the passer, rookie quarterback Robert Griffin III.

» Oakland Raiders safety Tyvon Branch joined in the horse-collar-tackle party, and drew a $15,750 fine for unnecessary roughness against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

» The Green Bay Packers blew out the Arizona Cardinals, but it wasn't the cleanest game played. Packers safety Ryan Taylor was fined $21,000 for an illegal blindside block. Cardinals linebacker Quentin Groves was docked $15,750 for a horse-collar tackle in the contest.

» Baltimore Ravens linebacker Dannell Ellerbe was fined $10,000 for his hit on Cleveland Browns linebacker Trent Richardson during the Ravens' 25-15 win.

» Indianapolis Colts cornerback Cassius Vaughn was fined $7,875 for a late hit on Miami Dolphins running back Reggie Bush following a touchdown on Sunday.

