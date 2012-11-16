Fines roundup: Houston Texans' Tim Dobbins fined 30K by NFL

Houston Texans linebacker Tim Dobbins received a lot of media attention for his monster hit on Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler.
Now, Dobbins has drawn the attention of the NFL. The linebacker, who was flagged on the play, was fined $30,000 by the league for the helmet-to-helmet collision.
Cutler didn't immediately leave the game after the hit, but was later deemed to have a concussion. The Bears quarterback will miss at least Monday night's contest against the San Francisco 49ers, with Jason Campbell taking over the starting role.
Other fines from around the NFL:
» Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton didn't fare too well in his team's 36-14 loss to the Denver Broncos, taking quite a few hits. Broncos linebacker Von Miller was fined $21,000 for a hit on Newton, while defensive lineman Kevin Vickerson was docked $15,000 for a horse-collar tackle on the Panthers signal-caller.
» The Indianapolis Colts' tilt against the Jacksonville Jaguars certainly was chippy, with two Jaguars and one Colts player drawing fines. Jaguars defensive lineman Terrance Knighton and safety Dawan Landry were fined $21,000 and $10,000, respectively, for late hits. Colts linebacker Jerry Hughes was dinged with a $21,000 fine for a late hit as well.
» Usually models of discipline, the New England Patriots lost their composure (and subsequently some cash) a bit against the Buffalo Bills. Cornerback Alfonzo Dennard and linebackers Brandon Spikes and Jerod Mayo were all fined for late hits. Spikes was docked $25,000, Mayo $10,000 and Dennard $7,875.
» Minnesota Vikings linebacker Jasper Brinkey was fined $21,000 for a shot to the head against the Detroit Lions. On the other sideline, wide receiver Ryan Broyles was docked $10,000 for an illegal crack-back block.
» Oakland Raiders linebacker Aaron Curry was fined a total of $23,625 for two offenses in last week's loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
» San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Ray McDonald's wallet is $21,000 lighter after a fine for a shot to the head against the St. Louis Rams. Perhaps more interesting, though, is that the game wound up in a tie.
» Never one to shy away from contact, Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Rey Maualuga was fined $15,750 for unnecessary roughness against the New York Giants.
» Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Richie Incognito was fined $10,000 for a late hit in a 37-3 loss to the Tennesee Titans.