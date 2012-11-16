Fines roundup: Houston Texans' Tim Dobbins fined 30K by NFL

Published: Nov 16, 2012 at 10:34 AM

Houston Texans linebacker Tim Dobbins received a lot of media attention for his monster hit on Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler.

Harrison: Week 11 predictions

Whole lotta intrigue in Week 11, including the latest installment of Ravens vs. Steelers. Elliot Harrison provides his picks. More ...

Now, Dobbins has drawn the attention of the NFL. The linebacker, who was flagged on the play, was fined $30,000 by the league for the helmet-to-helmet collision.

Cutler didn't immediately leave the game after the hit, but was later deemed to have a concussion. The Bears quarterback will miss at least Monday night's contest against the San Francisco 49ers, with Jason Campbell taking over the starting role.

Other fines from around the NFL:

» Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton didn't fare too well in his team's 36-14 loss to the Denver Broncos, taking quite a few hits. Broncos linebacker Von Miller was fined $21,000 for a hit on Newton, while defensive lineman Kevin Vickerson was docked $15,000 for a horse-collar tackle on the Panthers signal-caller.

» The Indianapolis Colts' tilt against the Jacksonville Jaguars certainly was chippy, with two Jaguars and one Colts player drawing fines. Jaguars defensive lineman Terrance Knighton and safety Dawan Landry were fined $21,000 and $10,000, respectively, for late hits. Colts linebacker Jerry Hughes was dinged with a $21,000 fine for a late hit as well.

» Usually models of discipline, the New England Patriots lost their composure (and subsequently some cash) a bit against the Buffalo Bills. Cornerback Alfonzo Dennard and linebackers Brandon Spikes and Jerod Mayo were all fined for late hits. Spikes was docked $25,000, Mayo $10,000 and Dennard $7,875.

» Minnesota Vikings linebacker Jasper Brinkey was fined $21,000 for a shot to the head against the Detroit Lions. On the other sideline, wide receiver Ryan Broyles was docked $10,000 for an illegal crack-back block.

» Oakland Raiders linebacker Aaron Curry was fined a total of $23,625 for two offenses in last week's loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

» San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Ray McDonald's wallet is $21,000 lighter after a fine for a shot to the head against the St. Louis Rams. Perhaps more interesting, though, is that the game wound up in a tie.

» Never one to shy away from contact, Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Rey Maualuga was fined $15,750 for unnecessary roughness against the New York Giants.

» Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Richie Incognito was fined $10,000 for a late hit in a 37-3 loss to the Tennesee Titans.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cardinals star CB Patrick Peterson set to play out contract

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson is set to play out the final year of his contract, but things could get interesting for the eight-time Pro Bowler after this season.
news

Bears, Saints loomed under the radar in pursuit of Tom Brady

It seems the Bucs and Chargers weren't the only teams interested in acquiring Tom Brady this offseason. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport sheds additional light on the courting of the star QB, who also drew interest from the Bears and Saints.
news

49ers to split $1 million among 9 groups in fight for equality

Jim Trotter reveals the details of the 49ers' decision to split $1 million in grants among nine organizations to further the movement for social justice.
news

Howard Mudd, former All-Pro OL and longtime NFL assistant coach, passes away at 78

Howard Mudd, a former NFL lineman who coached in the league for 38 seasons, passed away Wednesday, his family announced. Mudd was surrounded by family after suffering multiple injuries from a motorcycle accident in late July. He was 78.
news

Maryland's Michael Locksley forms group for minority football coaches

Frustrated by the slow pace of minority hiring in college and professional football, Maryland's Michael Locksley has created the National Coalition of Minority Football Coaches. The nonprofit will seek to groom coaches of color for upward mobility.
news

Phil Krueger, first GM of the Buccaneers, passes away

Phil Krueger, who helped build a dominant defense as an assistant for 1967 national champion Southern California and later became part of the first coaching staff in Tampa Bay Buccaneers' history, has died. He was 90.
news

Panthers HC Matt Rhule considers kneeling during national anthem

Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he's considering kneeling alongside his players during the national anthem this season in support of the movement against racial injustice.
news

Miss State RB: I won't represent 'this State' until flag is changed

Mississippi State's Kylin Hill announced via social media on Monday that he will not be "representing this State" until the Mississippi state flag, which features the Confederate battle emblem, is changed.
news

Mike Gundy meets with OK State players, commits to changes

Oklahoma State's Chuba Hubbard expressed unity with head coach Mike Gundy in a video on Monday after threatening a boycott earlier in the day when he took exception to an OAN T-shirt worn by the coach.
news

Attorneys for Baker, Dunbar claim clients' innocence

The attorneys for New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have issued statements claiming the innocence of their clients following an arrest warrant issued on Thursday.
news

Owners to vote on resolution to incentivize minority HC, GM hires

The NFL will present a pair of resolutions to increase coaching and GM opportunities for minorities this coming Tuesday during the owners' virtual meeting, Jim Trotter reports.
news

Warrant out for Baker, Dunbar on robbery charges

New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar have been charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm stemming from a May 13 incident, according to an arrest warrant issued Thursday by the Miramar (Fla.) Police Department.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW