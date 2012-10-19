Fines roundup: Harrison Smith docked $15,750 for RG3 hit

Friday was a rough day for a few quarterback hunters, as the NFL handed down numerous fines to players for unnecessary roughness.
Jeremiah: Key matchups in Week 7
Daniel Jeremiah identifies five enticing battles to follow in Week 7, including Percy Harvin vs. Patrick Peterson. More ...
Minnesota Vikings rookie safety Harrison Smith was fined $15,750 for a horse-collar tackle on Washington Redskins rookie quarterback Robert Griffin III.
Another rookie, Andrew Luck, was the target of two different offenses in the Indianapolis Colts' 35-9 loss to the New York Jets. Rookie defensive end Quinton Coples was fined $10,000 for unnecessary roughness for grabbing Luck's facemask, and Aaron Maybin was docked $7,875 for "unnecessarily" striking the quarterback with his elbow.
The battle between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Detroit Lions also drew the NFL's attention. Lions defensive end Lawrence Jackson drew a $15,750 fine for hitting Eagles quarterback Michael Vick below the knees, and Lions wide receiver Nate Burleson was docked $10,500 for unsportsmanlike conduct. Burleson simulated shooting a gun after scoring a touchdown.