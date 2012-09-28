Around the League

Fines roundup: Ed Reed disciplined for Deion Branch hit

Published: Sep 28, 2012 at 10:59 AM

Baltimore Ravens safety Ed Reed has earned a reputation for playing his position with skill and integrity over the course of his NFL career. But no one is safe from the fine monster.

Reed was fined $21,000 by the NFL for his hit on wide receiver Deion Branch during the third quarter of last Sunday night's 31-30 win over the New England Patriots.

Reed was penalized 15 yards for unnecessary roughness on the play, and he was fined for "striking a defenseless player in head or neck area." After the play, Reed and Branch slapped hands.

Some other notable fines from Week 3 action:

»Seattle Seahawks cornerback Brandon Browner was fined $7,875 for his cheap-shot takedown of Green Bay Packers wide receiver Greg Jennings on Monday night.

»Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie was fined $7,875 for unnecessarily striking an opponent against the Arizona Cardinals.

»Eagles defensive end Jason Babin was fined $15,750 for his horse-collar tackle on Cardinals running back LaRod Stephens-Howling.

»Tennessee Titans defensive end Scott Solomon was fined $15,750 for hitting Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford below the knees.

»Lions linebacker Stephen Tulloch was fined $21,000 for his helmet-to-helmet hit on Titans tight end Craig Stevens.

»Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller was fined $15,750 for a hit on Houston Texans quarterback Matt Schaub.

Jeremiah: Six pivotal matchups

Can the Saints avoid 0-4? Will the Dallas DBs continue to dominate? Daniel Jeremiah examines key Week 4 battles. More ...

»Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam Jones was fined $15,750 for a horse-collar tackle in against the Washington Redskins.

»Bengals cornerback Terence Newman was fined $10,000 for roughing the passer. According to the Cincinnati Enquirer, Newman struck Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III late and out of bounds during the fourth quarter.

» One note on a player who wasn't fined: Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy won't face discipline for his hit on Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, according to the Tampa Bay Times. Romo referenced the hit earlier in the week as a helmet-to-helmet shot.

