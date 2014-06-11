Fili Moala tears ACL, placed on Indianapolis Colts' IR

The team announced Wednesday it placed Moala on the injured reserve list.
The defensive lineman partially tore his ACL after colliding with a teammate during OTAs and his knee buckled, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported, according to a source informed of the situation.
The tear occurred in Moala's right knee, the same knee injury he suffered in Nov. 2012.
Moala started six games in 2013 and earned the second-most snaps along the Colts' defensive front. He produced 1.5 sacks and 21 quarterback hurries, according to Pro Football Focus.
With the Coltsadding Arthur Jones in the offseason -- who is expected to play multiple spots along the defensive line -- Moala's playing time likely was to decrease. However, on a thin Colts defense, every loss hurts.