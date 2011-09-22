Fewell provides enigmatic response to fake-injury charges

Rams linebacker Bryan Kehl wasn't surprised to see a pair of Giants defenders collapse to the turf Monday night in an effort to slow St. Louis' no-huddle attack.
Kehl played for the Giants under coach Perry Fewell and claims the defensive coordinator encourages feigning injury as a tactic. Fewell responded Thursday, telling The Star-Ledger, "I can't say I've ever done that, I can't say that I haven't done that."
"Perry Fewell coaches that," Kehl told Howard Balzer of 101sports.com. "He's their (defensive coordinator). He coaches that."
Kehl and Fewell weren't together for long. The linebacker was waived after the Giants' 2010 opener, Fewell's first campaign with the team.
That said, Kehl's words only fuel suspicion that New York's coaching staff instructed safety Deon Grant and linebacker Jacquian Williams to fake injuries during the Giants' 28-16 win.
Wednesday's league memo on the matter makes the tactic nearly impossible to police. It states that "should the league office determine that there is reasonable cause, all those suspected in being involved in faking injuries will be summoned promptly to this office in New York to discuss the matter." Despite the war of words over Monday's incident, it would take the Giants basically admitting to subterfuge for any penalty to come down.
The NFL doesn't want to impose rules on fake injuries because it might encourage wounded players to stay on the field. Fair enough, but the solution at hand remains hazy.
The Giants aren't the first team to roll out phony injuries, and -- if guilty -- they got away with one here. This issue's hot on the radar heading into Week 3, but it's unclear what will ultimately kill stall tactics beyond a dose of conscience by defensive coaches.