Felix Jones visiting New England Patriots for workout

Felix Jones suddenly is a popular man on the free-agent market. After visiting the Philadelphia Eagles on Tuesday, the former Dallas Cowboys tailback's next stop is New England.
Jones will visit the Patriots for a workout today and Thursday, NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.
As was the case with the Eagles, this is likely a matter of due diligence for the Patriots in case one of their own backs goes down with an injury. New England's depth chart goes at least five deep at the running back spot, with Stevan Ridley, Shane Vereen, Brandon Bolden and recently acquired veterans Leon Washington and LeGarrette Blount.