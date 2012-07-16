Felix Jones unlikely to reach new deal with Cowboys

Best Bargain: Though his front-loaded contract extension from 2010 is believed to be the reason the Cowboys were docked $10 million in cap penalties over the next two seasons, it's pretty clear Miles Austin is the best bargain on Dallas' roster. With 14 receptions for 233 yards and four touchdowns in the first eight quarters of the season, Austin was well on his way toward a monster year before hamstring injuries limited him to 10 games on the season. Overall, Austin produced 43 receptions for 579 yards and seven touchdowns.