Felix Jones traded to Pittsburgh Steelers from Eagles

The Pittsburgh Steelers desperately need another option at running back. The Philadelphia Eagles have no use for Felix Jones.
Those two truths led to another one-for-one NFL trade Friday morning. NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported that Jones was sent to Pittsburgh in exchange for linebacker Adrian Robinson, according to a source informed of the deal. The trade was first reported by Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio, and both teams later confirmed the deal.
The Steelers signed Robinson as an undrafted free agent last year out of Temple, although he had no defensive stats in 12 active games for the team. Robinson did help on special teams and is listed as an outside linebacker, a position lacking depth in Philadelphia.
Jones was the odd man out in the Eagles' backup running back competition, in which Chris Polk and Bryce Brown clearly were in front. There were strong doubts if Jones, the No. 22 overall pick in the 2008 draft by the Dallas Cowboys, would even make the Eagles.
In Pittsburgh, Jones will compete with Jonathan Dwyer, LaRod Stephens-Howling and Baron Batch for a roster spot. Rookie Le'Veon Bell is expected to miss the start of the season with a mid-foot sprain, leaving Isaac Redman as the team's expected starter. There's no guarantee Jones even will make the Steelers' roster.