Around the League

Presented By

Felix Jones to be Pittsburgh Steelers' starting RB?

Published: Sep 17, 2013 at 10:44 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

Coach Mike Tomlin has placed the blame for the Pittsburgh Steelers' first 0-2 start since 2002 squarely at the feet of the struggling offense.

"Nineteen points in two football games is not going to win a lot of football in this league," Tomlin said Tuesday, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Tomlin said he's open to personnel changes and made it clear that he's not afraid to get involved in game-planning if needed.

The first change is likely to come in the league's least effective backfield, where "the problems are many." Felix Jones is poised to take over for Isaac Redman as the lead back until rookie Le'Veon Bell returns from his foot sprain.

"The running game was below the line," Tomlin explained. "But I was encouraged by Felix Jones and what he'll be able to do moving forward. He knew when to bounce it and when to put his foot in the ground and get vertical. There were some things we can build upon."

Jones' audition could be short-lived with Bell ramping up his activity this week, returning to individual and possibly team drills.

Expected to be a full participant in this week's practices, tight end Heath Miller is a good bet to beat Bell back to the starting lineup. Tomlin cautioned against high expectations that Miller will make an immediate impact, however.

"We're not expecting Heath to step out of a phone booth with a cape on," Tomlin quipped, via NFL Media's Aditi Kinkhabwala.

One other change could be coming for the passing attack. We suggested after Monday night's 20-10 loss that third-round draft pick Markus Wheaton would have to take on a bigger role at the expense of Jerricho Cotchery.

Tomlin hinted that might indeed be the case, telling reporters that Wheaton's playing time "hopefully" will increase.

A team with precious little speed and playmaking ability doesn't have the luxury of limiting a receiver of Wheaton's potential to a handful of snaps per game.

The "Around The League Podcast" recapped every Week 2 game. Click here to listen and subscribe.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW