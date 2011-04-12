Feeling prepared to rewrite 'one of my least favorite' drafts

The Cardinals needed to repair their weak offensive line, and Brown seemed like the best pick on the board. But he has not been the answer -- then or now. In fact, had the Cards gotten a stronger performance from Mike Gandy in their Super Bowl loss to the Steelers, they might have won the game. Yes, Gandy was their left tackle for that game in 2009, not Brown, which says all you need to know about the pick. Had Thomas been available, the Cards would have gotten their left tackle, and maybe their first Super Bowl win.