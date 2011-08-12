Favre will stay retired? Leinart has a better chance of starting

4. Tom Brady should look over his shoulder at Ryan Mallett

Not to bag on Brooks again, because Roddy White also was effusive in his praise of Mallett, but can we pump the brakes here a bit on the rookie? Brady is coming off an MVP season, so only an injury should keep him off the field. And considering that the team wraps Brady in a cocoon of bubble wrap between appearances, and even then the rules will not let you touch him, Brady is going to be fine.