Faulk's all-purpose prowess made him an all-time great

Marshall Faulk landed at San Diego State because most of the colleges in his home state of Louisiana didn't see him as a running back. What a mistake and what a benefit for the Aztecs, the NFL and now the Hall of Fame. Faulk was a complete running back who could beat you as a receiver as quickly as he could as a runner. When I worked for the Jets and the Colts were still in the AFC East, we started signing safeties specifically to deal with Faulk. We kept Victor Green his rookie season because he had the corner skills to deal with Faulk when he lined up at receiver.