Father-son Mississippi State players killed in car accident

STARKVILLE, Miss. -- Mississippi State defensive lineman Keith Joseph Jr. and his father, former Bulldogs linebacker Keith Joseph Sr., were killed in a car accident Friday night.
The school said they died in a one-car accident Friday night en route to Pascagoula High School's home game. The 18-year-old Joseph Jr. starred at the high school last year and was redshirting as a freshman this season.
"We are deeply saddened and heartbroken by the tragic loss of Keith Jr. and his father," Mississippi State coach Dan Mullen said. "Keith had such a promising future as a Bulldog following in the legacy started by Keith Sr., who played for our program 25 years ago. Keith was a great student, a hard worker and a great teammate to all of us. With heavy hearts, our thoughts and prayers go out to the Joseph family, our entire Mississippi State community and all of the lives these Bulldogs touched."
The 44-year-old Joseph Sr. played for the Bulldogs from 1989-92 and is 10th in school history with 14 sacks. He also played at Pascagoula High School.
"Words can't express the sorrow we feel by having lost not one, but two members of the Bulldog family, father and son," athletic director Scott Stricklin said. "I was a classmate of Keith Sr., and took pride in having Keith Jr. follow in his dad's footsteps at MSU. They will both be missed greatly. It's such a tragic reminder that life is a precious and every day is a gift from God."
The No. 24 Bulldogs were off this weekend after a 31-13 victory at Missouri on Thursday night.
