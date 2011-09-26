Father reveals Peterson's true feelings about reduced carries

No matter how diplomatic Adrian Peterson has seemed about his lack of second-half carries this season, you know it's just killing him inside.
His father, Nelson Peterson, confirmed the running back's frustration to the St. Paul Pioneer Press on Monday, one day after the Minnesota Vikings blew their third double-digit haftime lead and lost 26-23 to the Detroit Lions.
"I see the agony on his face," Nelson Peterson said. "He was frustrated that they weren't going to him. He wanted to help them win the game. Five carries in the second half? That's 2.5 carries per quarter. He thought that, with a 20-0 lead, he was ready to lead them to a victory. He's being a good sport about it, but he's upset."
Then it's a good thing that Vikings coach Leslie Frazierhas taken notice. Because let's be honest: Minnesota's success is predicated around Peterson's production -- not just overall, but in critical situations.
The team didn't sign Peterson to a $100 million contract extension to be, as his father put it, the "league's highest-paid decoy" so backup Toby Gerhart could fail to convert key fourth-and-1 situations. That was the case during the fourth quarter against Detroit.
Overall, Peterson is having a solid season, with 296 rushing yards and three touchdowns, while averaging 5.1 yards per carry. He just has been non-existent in the second half of games, with 22 carries for 66 yards and no TDs.
"He thought the offense wanted to run the ball and control the clock," Nelson Peterson said. "So far, that hasn't been the case."
AP shouldn't worry, though. If Frazier knows what's good for the Vikings, he'll do something about it.