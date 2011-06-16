Fat chance that colossal draft failure Russell returns to NFL



Jason La Canfora NFL Network

Too young, talented to not get a second chance

It's hard to say never with someone still just 25 years old. As much trouble as Russell has caused himself, and for all of the ridiculous things he has done in his brief career, I tend to think he will get another shot.

The talent is there. The size is there. One would think that, at this level of personal desperation football-wise, the will would be there. He plays a position that is always in demand. He would undoubtedly come very cheap and could be a developmental asset.

The purple drank, the work habits, weight, and meeting-room behavior ... it's deplorable. I get it. But this is a country and league of second chances, and he happened to be drafted by an organization in disarray at a time that, even for the Raiders, was probably at its nadir.

Without the weight of expectations and the limelight, and with a "prove it" contract rather than a front-loaded one, Russell could be worth the risk. He slips up even a little, and he's gone.

If Russell has the desire to play football and be a professional, then I think the chance could still come. He had a few workouts during the 2010 season, more could be ahead.