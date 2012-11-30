Around the League

Presented By

Fast Forward: Seahawks could upset Bears in Chicago

Published: Nov 30, 2012 at 09:17 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

Gregg Rosenthal watches as much Game Rewind as possible each week. It's never enough, but he uses the information each Friday to preview upcoming games.

The Seattle Seahawks only have one road win all season, and it came against the Carolina Panthers. An upset win over the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field would make the Sehawks the favorite for the No. 6 playoff seed in the NFC and also show they could have staying power even if their starting cornerbacks are suspended.

Despite a discouraging loss to the Miami Dolphins last week, the Seahawks are primed for an upset over the Bears on Sunday.

Matchup nightmare

The Bears struggle against complicated fronts that require communication on the offensive line. It doesn't get any more "multiple" and dangerous than it does against the Seahawks' defense. The Bears' top three guards from two weeks ago -- Chilo Rachal, Chris Spencer and Lance Louis -- are out. Rachal quit the team, then was banished. Louis is out for the season. Spencer is out this week.

Chicago's line struggles to protect even when conditions are perfect. They will have a hard time dealing with Seattle, which ranks as ProFootballFocus' top pass rush in the NFL. The Seahawks create problems from a variety of spots, whether it's Chris Clemons, Bruce Irvin, Jason Jones or even a blitz from linebacker Bobby Wagner. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll is great at finding a weakness and exploiting it.

Brandon Marshall stopper

Bears quarterback Jay Cutler won't have much time to pass because of the problem listed above. The Bears have a one-dimensional passing game, and the Seahawks have the players (Richard Sherman, Brandon Browner) to take away that dimension. This is the rare cornerback group that can match Marshall's physicality.

Lynch needs to bounce back

The Dolphins did a fantastic job shutting down Marshawn Lynch's running lanes last week. The Seahawks can't survive if that happens again. Their passing attack relies on the vertical throw as a higher percentage of their offense than any other NFL team. The Bears' defense excels at stopping big plays. They need Lynch to sustain offense or there will be a lot of three-and-outs.

We believe the Seahawks will pull off the upset in a defensive battle.

Here are some thoughts on the other big matchups for Week 13.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Denver Broncos

It's hard to see the Bucs' secondary surviving in this game. Just two NFL teams have given up more big plays, and Peyton Manning is tied for the NFL lead in plays over 20 yards. The Bucs' secondary is talent poor after trading Aqib Talib and losing Eric Wright to suspension. Leonard Johnson, E.J. Biggers and Da'Quan Lewis might be the worst top-three cornerback trio in the league. It's also a small group; they really will struggle to handle Demaryius Thomas and Eric Decker.

The Bucs can only stay in this game by passing. Josh Freeman has enjoyed excellent protection overall despite all the injuries in front of him. He makes a handful of gorgeous throws every week. He throws great "jump balls" to Vincent Jackson and Mike Williams and trusts his wideouts. But Freeman's accuracy also can be erratic. A handful of wide-open missed throws (and reads) cost him against the Atlanta Falcons. His margin for error will be slim against the Broncos because the Bucs might have to score 30 to win.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. San Diego Chargers

We know the schedule has been kind lately, but the Bengals are a different team than they were in September. You know the team is busting open holes in the running game when BenJarvus Green-Ellis is breaking big plays. Fullback Chris Pressley is hammering people. Losing Mohamed Sanu to injury for the season is massive because he gave them another dynamic red-zone threat.

Still, this Bengals team is dangerous because of its line play on both sides of the ball and because of its defense. Defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer is very creative at mixing pressure. His secondary -- especially Adam Jones and Terence Newman -- is better than we expected. Jones quietly has enjoyed a strong season at cornerback and as a return man. Defensive tackle Geno Atkins should be a first-team All-Pro. It's hard to imagine the Chargers' offensive line handling him or the rest of the Bengals' pass rush.

Follow Gregg Rosenthal on Twitter @greggrosenthal.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
news

Bears 'believe in' QB Trubisky despite declining option

The Bears didn't pick up Mitch Trubisky's fifth-year option, but the team hasn't lost faith. At least, that's what Ryan Pace wants you to believe in the months between now and the start of the regular season.
news

Jerick McKinnon to test knee in Peterson workouts

Injuries have sidelined Jerick McKinnon since he joined the 49ers two years ago. In his quest to get back on the field, the RB is planning to work out with former teammate Adrian Peterson.
news

Ingram: With Dobbins, Ravens RBs will be NFL's best

Running back Mark Ingram is excited to have rookie J.K. Dobbins joining him and believes the Ravens will have the best backfield stable around.
Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More