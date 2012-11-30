Fast Forward: Seahawks could upset Bears in Chicago

The Bucs can only stay in this game by passing. Josh Freeman has enjoyed excellent protection overall despite all the injuries in front of him. He makes a handful of gorgeous throws every week. He throws great "jump balls" to Vincent Jackson and Mike Williams and trusts his wideouts. But Freeman's accuracy also can be erratic. A handful of wide-open missed throws (and reads) cost him against the Atlanta Falcons. His margin for error will be slim against the Broncos because the Bucs might have to score 30 to win.