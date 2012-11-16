Fast Forward: Byron Leftwich can win for Steelers

Ravens fans should be more worried about the trio of defensive stars that will suit up. Defensive lineman Haloti Ngata has been a shell of his former self in recent games because of a shoulder injury. He spent half of the team's win over the Cleveland Browns on the ground, dominated by Browns center Alex Mack. Ravens coach John Harbaugh wisely kept Ngata on the sidelines the following week in an effort to get him right. Ngata is the biggest difference-maker on the Ravens defense. They need him to be disruptive.