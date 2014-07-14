Fantasy stock watch

Remember "The Jeffersons?" ... "We're movin' on up, to the east side." Well, there are some fantasy players joining George and Weezie in that deluxe apartment in the sky. On the flip side, there's also a few players whose draft stock resembles the popularity of "Happy Days" after Fonzie jumped the shark ... it's gone in the tank. Consider this your fantasy stock for 2014, and try to get "The Jeffersons" theme song out of your head.
Foster is back to full strength after a procedure on his back, and new coach Bill O'Brien is going to feed his workhorse both as a runner and pass catcher out of the backfield. In fact, he could see somewhere in the neighborhood of 325 total touches as the centerpiece of Houston's offense. The former No. 1 running back in fantasy football, Foster does come with some risk but also has a ton of potential rewards in the stat sheets.
No player has seen his fantasy stock fall more than Gordon. The top-scoring wide receiver in fantasy land in 2013, he's now all but undraftable after an offseason filled with negative off-field incidents that will almost guarantee a lengthy suspension from the league office. In fact, there's been rampant speculation that Gordon might never play football for the Browns again. His fate should be determined in the next few weeks.
The fifth-best running back in fantasy football based on points last season, Moreno's stock has sunk like the Titanic. He showed up to offseason workouts out of shape, and he's now out of action because of an arthroscopic procedure on his knee. Moreno, who isn't even a lock to start anymore with Lamar Miller in the mix, has gone from an attractive option in the Mile High City to someone to avoid as a member of the Dolphins.
Is this the season that Newton struggles in the stat sheets? That remains to be seen, but he has lost most of his top options in the pass attack from last season. In fact, some experts consider the Panthers wide receiving corps as one of the weakest in the entire league. Newton is also coming back from offseason ankle surgery, though he should be fine for training camp. Still, "Superman" has lost some of his fantasy steam.
All reports about Griffin III coming out of Washington have been positive. He's shed the knee brace that hindered him last season, and new OC Sean McVay said RG3 "looks like he is exactly what he was in the 2012 season." In a Jay Gruden offense that turned Andy Dalton into a top-five fantasy quarterback last season, Griffin III's stock is rising at an impressive rate. He's going to be worth a fifth- or sixth-round selection.
Josh Gordon isn't the lone NFL player awaiting word on a suspension. Rice, who had a negative off-field incident with his then fiancee earlier in the offseason, could be forced to miss part of the first half of the 2014 campaign. That would create a chance for Bernard Pierce to take over the starting role and earn a bigger role in the backfield once Rice is eligible to return. You can't draft Rice as more than a flex starter.
The hype surrounding Patterson is the NFL equivalent to the "Mountain" in "Game of Thrones" ... it's huge. A dynamic playmaker who will benefit from the presence of new OC Norv Turner, Patterson is one of the most popular breakout candidates among fantasy analysts heading into 2014. Over the last four weeks of his rookie year, no wideout scored more fantasy points than Patterson. That was just the start of his stardom.
Unless you consider seventh-round pick Storm Johnson a threat, Gerhart is a virtual lock to be a true featured back in Jacksonville. In fact, there's been talk of him seeing 300 carries in an offense that will run the football a ton. Questions about the quarterback position and offensive line swirl, but the winds are still blowing in a positive direction for Gerhart's 2014 value. He's now worth a fifth- or sixth-round pick.
Gore has long been one of the better running backs in fantasy football, even at what is considered an advanced age at the position. However, the addition of Carlos Hyde hurts his draft value. Remember, the Niners also have Kendall Hunter in the backfield mix, not to mention Marcus Lattimore. This crowded corps of runners now makes Gore someone to avoid as more than a flex starter in what will be his age-31 campaign.