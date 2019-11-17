Fantasy running back shakeups heading into Week 11

Meanwhile, the Washington Redskins welcome back Derrius Guice into their backfield. The Week 1 starter, who has missed the bulk of the season following knee surgery, should get carries today, as well. But Adrian Peterson is still expected to be the starter, a source said. It's likely that Guice gets his carries and catches on third down to begin with. His role could grow, but it won't end up with Peterson being inactive like it was when Jay Gruden was still the coach.