Fans predict 2012 NFL coach, rookie awards on Twitter

Our NFL.com and NFL Network experts had their chance to predict the 2012 season. We then gave fans the opportunity to tweet their own predictions at @nfl for the NFL's Coach of the Year and Offensive/Defensive Rookies of the Year. Here's what you had to say:
Coach of the Year
Mike Shanahan figures to benefit greatly from the arrival of Robert Griffin III in Washington, giving him the nod over a pair of AFC head coaches in the voting.
Offensive/Defensive Rookies of the Year
When it came to deciding the NFL's top defensive rookie performer, Luke Kuechly was far and away the most popular choice among fans. As for the offensive rookie, fans were all over the map with their votes.