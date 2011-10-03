Fans in Philly, Dallas, New York, Minnesota could use a hug

Philly fans, did you think you were the only ones whose world is falling apart right now? You forgot something: Misery loves company.
All hell has broken loose in Dallas, New York and Minnesota, too (peep the video up top to see what we're talking about).
The turmoil in the City of Brotherly Love is well-documented. Eagles fans are flipping out with their "Dream Team" off to a 1-3 start after dropping three straight games, the latest in blowing a 20-point second-half lead at home to the 49ers.
With regard to the fine folks in Dallas, their frustration can be boiled down to two words: Tony Romo. Is he tough? Is he a hero? Is he a leader? He's definitely not clutch. The Cowboys' quarterback proved it with three second-half interceptions to lead the biggest collapse in team history, which dropped it to 2-2.
As for Jets fans, well, they can blame coach Rex Ryan for how they're feeling -- or themselves for falling for his act once again. Ryan gets everyone in the Big Apple all excited with Super Bowl guarantees and what not, then comes out flat to open the year at 2-2. Sunday's 34-17 beatdown against the Baltimore Ravens, Ryan's old team, didn't help matters at all.
Finally, there's the people in the Twin Cities. Brett Favre might be gone, but the frustration still lingers for Vikings fans, who have watched their team blow three halftime leads to remain winless through four weeks. The Donovan McNabb experiment clearly is failing, and fans are wondering when the Christian Ponder era will get underway.
Is it too soon for all the outrage in these cities? Looking at each situation, we'd put the panic meters in Philadelphia at about a 10, in Dallas at about a 9, and in New York at about an 8. In Minnesota, there's simply no hope -- at least for this year.