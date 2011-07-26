Fans among winners with lockout over and football back



Jason La Canfora NFL Network

Kraft's work, perseverance vital

The most salient image of this lockout will be the shot of Colts center Jeff Saturday and Patriots owner Robert Kraft hugging outside the NFLPA headquarters on Monday. And when the full story of this lockout is written, Kraft will be one of the big winners.

He was a glue guy, a linchpin figure to reaching this point. He brokered trust and concessions on both sides. He commanded universal respect. He could stick to a hard line when necessary. He could also be a sympathetic ear for the players.

He persevered through personal tragedy, leading negotiations through the spring and summer while his beloved wife, Myra, was dying from cancer. All sides bestowed their condolences on Wednesday when she passed and Kraft's personal sacrifices were recognized across the table even when negotiations were at their most contentious.