Fans among winners with lockout over and football back

Who emerges as the biggest winner now that a new labor deal between the NFL and its players is done?
- Bucky Brooks NFL.com
Teams with continuity
The biggest winners are the New Orleans Saints, Green Bay Packers, New England Patriots, San Diego Chargers and any other team with an elite quarterback and veteran-laden roster. Teams with their core units intact have a better chance at success in 2011.
<table align="right" width="315px">
<tbody>
<tr>
<td>
<content:static src="/widgets/custom/packages/latest_debates.html"></content:static></td>
</tr>
</tbody>
</table> The lack of offseason workouts and minicamps will really hinder teams that lack continuity because there isn't enough time to develop chemistry in a six-week preseason. Quarterbacks in new surroundings will have an especially tough time getting on the same page with their pass catchers while learning a new system. Teams counting on free agents to play big roles will be learning about new personnel on the fly. This could prevent big-money acquisitions from making immediate contributions.
- Dave Dameshek NFL.com
The fans, of course
What did we suffer, other than some occasional anxiety in our darker moments? During every other pro sports strike or lockout that I can remember, fans make (mostly empty) threats like, "I'm sick of these millionaires and billionaires arguing ... I don't think I'll ever watch again." However, I didn't hear one fan say that over the last five months, presumably out of fear for angering the football gods.
After all, baseball, basketball and hockey are fun distractions, but when push comes to shove, we need our football. We're going to get it in 2011 without missing anything more than one preseason game in a remote part of Ohio.
By the way, the players didn't do too badly themselves, considering they didn't have to practice once all spring. Anyone who has ever played an organized sport -- even JV basketball, like me -- knows practice is no fun.
- Pat Kirwan NFL.com
Fans will get their football
The biggest winner just might be the fans. The lockout happened in the offseason and fans didn't miss any NFL action. The draft is the biggest event after the season and they didn't miss that either.
The biggest reason the fans won is 10 years of labor peace. I talk with hundreds of fans every week on my radio show and they never thought the rookie wages made sense. At the same time, they didn't think enough was done for the retired players. They are pleased on both fronts.
- Jason La Canfora NFL Network
Kraft's work, perseverance vital
The most salient image of this lockout will be the shot of Colts center Jeff Saturday and Patriots owner Robert Kraft hugging outside the NFLPA headquarters on Monday. And when the full story of this lockout is written, Kraft will be one of the big winners.
He was a glue guy, a linchpin figure to reaching this point. He brokered trust and concessions on both sides. He commanded universal respect. He could stick to a hard line when necessary. He could also be a sympathetic ear for the players.
He persevered through personal tragedy, leading negotiations through the spring and summer while his beloved wife, Myra, was dying from cancer. All sides bestowed their condolences on Wednesday when she passed and Kraft's personal sacrifices were recognized across the table even when negotiations were at their most contentious.
In some ways, Kraft was the league's conscious, and this 10-year labor deal -- and the fact that his Patriots are well positioned to thrive throughout it -- will be a big part of his NFL legacy.
- Adam Rank NFL.com
Breer comes out on top
The biggest winner of the lockout was our own Bert Breer, who became the breakout star of the whole proceedings. As one of the millions -- and millions -- of viewers who was glued to NFL Network's coverage like it was this generation's O.J. Simpson trial, I found Breer to be a calming voice in the sea of chaos. I would not be surprised to see Bert parlay this into a movie career, or at least a cameo on "Burn Notice."
- Steve Wyche NFL.com
Kraft the voice of reason
Biggest winner: Patriots owner Bob Kraft. The public acknowledgement by Colts center Jeff Saturday notwithstanding, Kraft was viewed by his peers and people involved in negotiations as the voice of reason that kept the process on track. He was said to respect the players and, while helping drive the cause for owners, Kraft also listened to the players and didn't patronize them. With the unfortunate passing of his wife, Myra, Kraft and his family also came through as pillars of strength.
The NFL community, people of Boston, players, owners and even NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith supported him during this tough time, which showed that Kraft and his family mean a lot more than just being figurehead owners and executives.