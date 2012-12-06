Fan falls from upper deck at Oakland Raiders' game

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Police say a man fell from the upper deck at O.co Coliseum during Thursday's Denver Broncos-Oakland Raiders game and was in serious condition at a hospital.
Oakland police officer Kevin McDonald said the man fell from the third deck on to the concrete of the lower concourse at about 5:30 p.m., shortly after kickoff. McDonald said initial reports called the fall an accident, but it remains under investigation.
McDonald said the man was at a hospital and listed in serious condition, but he didn't have any further information on the man's injuries or identity.
The Raiders, who lost to the Broncos 26-13, issued a statement saying they didn't have any information beyond what authorities are releasing, but their thoughts and prayers are with the man and his family and friends.
