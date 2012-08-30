Fan falls from escalator at Houston Texans' Reliant Stadium

HOUSTON -- A fan has been taken to a Houston hospital after falling from an escalator at Reliant Stadium.
A statement issued by officials of Reliant Park, where the stadium is situated, said the fan fell from the escalator Thursday night while attending a preseason game between the Houston Texans and Minnesota Vikings.
The statement said nothing about the fan's condition, other than that he was taken to a Houston hospital.
Houston police spokesman Kese Smith said the incident happened at the north end of the stadium and that the fan's condition wasn't known.
