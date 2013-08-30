Fan falls from escalator at Denver Broncos game

DENVER -- Denver police said a fan who fell from an escalator during the Broncos' preseason loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night was taken to a hospital.
Police said the fan was conscious and talking when being transported to the hospital.
After the game, the Broncos released a statement from the Stadium Management Company, saying, "We are aware of an accident involving a patron falling from an escalator during the fourth quarter of tonight's game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High.
"The victim was taken to an area hospital by Denver paramedics, and Stadium Management Company is working with authorities to gather more information about this incident."
