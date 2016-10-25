Fan dies after falling while leaving Texans-Broncos game

DENVER -- Authorities say a fan has died after falling 30 to 50 feet at the Denver Broncos' stadium after a game on Monday night.
Stadium Management Co., which operates Sports Authority Field at Mile High, said the fan fell over a stairwell railing.
The medical examiner's office said Tuesday the man was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.
His name has not been released and a Denver police spokesman did not immediately provide details about the investigation.
The incident occurred near the north end of the stadium following the Broncos' game against the Houston Texans.
"The Denver Broncos are extremely saddened to learn that Jason Coy, the fan who fell over a stairwell railing at Monday night's game, has passed away. Along with Stadium Management Company, we extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to his family and friends.
"Providing a safe, enjoyable environment for guests at Sports Authority Field at Mile High is the top priority for the Broncos and SMC. We're reviewing this tragic incident and will continue to maintain all necessary safety measures for our fans."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.