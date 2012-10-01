Falcons-Texans in Super Bowl XLVII? Quarter-pole predictions

It's hard for me to go against the Texans, but I will. San Diego is atop the AFC West without getting anything from Ryan Mathews. They've yet to hit their stride offensively, and they're 3-1. Normally the Chargers start out 1-6 and then win their last nine. It's a different season now, and it's one in which their defense is sixth in the league in rushing yards allowed - which plays favorably into a playoff matchup with either the Texans or Ravens. I know we expect San Diego to get close and then fall short every season, but so far, I think this is their year.