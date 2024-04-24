Falcons' Terry Fontenot on Kirk Cousins' study habits: 'He's like a nerd up there. He's obsessed with it'

Being obsessed with getting better is only part of the equation that the Falcons need to get over the hump after missing the postseason each of the past six seasons.

First, Atlanta needs the QB healthy after he suffered a season-ending Achilles injury. Since the club signed him in March, Fontenot said Cousins has "really hit the ground running" in rehab as well as meetings. The QB is expected to be ready to go for training camp in July.

"We know that (Cousins is) going to take advantage of anything he can do to get himself ready to go in and peak condition," Fontenot said.