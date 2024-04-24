Falcons' Terry Fontenot on Kirk Cousins' study habits: 'He's like a nerd up there. He's obsessed with it'

The Atlanta Falcons inked Kirk Cousins to a big-money contract last month to solve their quarterback problem. According to general manager Terry Fontenot, Cousins brings more to the table than just steady QB play.
"The excitement about Kirk Cousins is that he's a multiplier on and off the field," Fontenot said Tuesday, via the team's official website. "We know that, so when he gets in the building and in the training room ... he truly is (that with) the work that he does."
As an example of how Cousins' habits create a better environment, Fontenot noted that Cousins sits in the front of Raheem Morris' team meetings, taking notes.
"He's like a nerd up there," Fontenot said. "He's obsessed with it."
Being obsessed with getting better is only part of the equation that the Falcons need to get over the hump after missing the postseason each of the past six seasons.
First, Atlanta needs the QB healthy after he suffered a season-ending Achilles injury. Since the club signed him in March, Fontenot said Cousins has "really hit the ground running" in rehab as well as meetings. The QB is expected to be ready to go for training camp in July.
"We know that (Cousins is) going to take advantage of anything he can do to get himself ready to go in and peak condition," Fontenot said.
Cousins was on pace for a career year last season under Kevin O'Connell in Minnesota before the injury struck. If he puts together a similar season under new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson, ATL should be in a position to end their streak of playoff futility.