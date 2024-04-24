 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Falcons' Terry Fontenot on Kirk Cousins' study habits: 'He's like a nerd up there. He's obsessed with it'

Published: Apr 24, 2024 at 09:35 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Atlanta Falcons inked Kirk Cousins to a big-money contract last month to solve their quarterback problem. According to general manager Terry Fontenot, Cousins brings more to the table than just steady QB play.

"The excitement about Kirk Cousins is that he's a multiplier on and off the field," Fontenot said Tuesday, via the team's official website. "We know that, so when he gets in the building and in the training room ... he truly is (that with) the work that he does."

As an example of how Cousins' habits create a better environment, Fontenot noted that Cousins sits in the front of Raheem Morris' team meetings, taking notes.

"He's like a nerd up there," Fontenot said. "He's obsessed with it."

Related Links

Being obsessed with getting better is only part of the equation that the Falcons need to get over the hump after missing the postseason each of the past six seasons.

First, Atlanta needs the QB healthy after he suffered a season-ending Achilles injury. Since the club signed him in March, Fontenot said Cousins has "really hit the ground running" in rehab as well as meetings. The QB is expected to be ready to go for training camp in July.

"We know that (Cousins is) going to take advantage of anything he can do to get himself ready to go in and peak condition," Fontenot said.

Cousins was on pace for a career year last season under Kevin O'Connell in Minnesota before the injury struck. If he puts together a similar season under new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson, ATL should be in a position to end their streak of playoff futility.

Related Content

news

Fifth-year option tracker for first-round picks from the 2021 NFL Draft

May 2 marks the deadline for teams to exercise fifth-year options on rookie contracts for 2021 first-round draft picks. NFL.com is tracking each decision leading up to the deadline.
news

Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. explains skipping pre-draft workouts: I 'trained to play football instead'

Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. has arrived at the 2024 NFL Draft as a mystery prospect of sorts after bypassing workouts at the NFL Scouting Combine and his pro day, but he has an explanation for his approach to the pre-draft process.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, April 24

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown agrees to four-year, $120 million extension

Amon-Ra St. Brown and the Lions have agreed to a four-year, $120 million contract extension with $77 million guaranteed, keeping the star receiver in Detroit through the 2027 season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday
news

Jerry Jones staying patient with Prescott, Lamb, Parsons extensions: 'I want to see some more cards played'

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, WR CeeDee Lamb and pass rusher Micah Parsons are all up from massive extensions, but owner Jerry Jones is remaining patient on a matter that has hindered Dallas' offseason. 
news

Panthers WR Diontae Johnson ready to help QB Bryce Young 'grow'

Diontae Johnson knows full well that his new quarterback needs help to recover from a rough rookie season, and the new Carolina Panthers receiver believes he can help Bryce Young turn the corner in Year 2.
news

Jerry Jones stands put on Cowboys' 2024 motto: 'All-in. All-in. All-in.'

Jerry Jones is doubling down on going all-in. The Dallas Cowboys owner proclaimed that the club was pushing its chips to the center of the table in preparation for the 2024 season back in January, creating anticipation for a fanbase that's gone unquenched. Two days prior to the draft, Jones explained that he believes the team has been all-in and will continue to be.
news

Broncos pick up CB Pat Surtain II's fifth-year option

Denver has picked up the fifth-year option on cornerback Patrick Surtain II, the team announced Tuesday. 
news

GM Ryan Poles: Tune in on Thursday to see who Bears pick No. 1 overall in 2024 NFL Draft

Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles played it cool on Tuesday regarding who his team will select No. 1 overall to begin the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday night.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, April 23

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL says review into potential tampering by Falcons, Eagles will not conclude week of 2024 draft

The NFL's efforts to gather information regarding any potential tampering by the Falcons and Eagles surrounding their signings of Kirk Cousins and Saquon Barkley last month, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday.