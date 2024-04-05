Kirk Cousins aims to finish career with Falcons, avoid Shaquille O'Neal-like end

Kirk Cousins' move to Atlanta should be the final one of his NFL career.

At least, that's how the 35-year-old quarterback envisions it.

"I want this to be my final stop," Cousins told NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal on the latter's The Big Podcast. "I don't want to do the deal -- no offense -- but I don't want to go play for the Suns and Celtics at the end. I want to go finish with the Heat, if you will, and be done, you know? So, that's really my plan is that I wouldn't play for another team -- I'd finish with the Falcons.