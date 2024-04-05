 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Kirk Cousins aims to finish career with Falcons, avoid Shaquille O'Neal-like end

Published: Apr 05, 2024 at 01:03 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Kirk Cousins' move to Atlanta should be the final one of his NFL career.

At least, that's how the 35-year-old quarterback envisions it.

"I want this to be my final stop," Cousins told NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal on the latter's The Big Podcast. "I don't want to do the deal -- no offense -- but I don't want to go play for the Suns and Celtics at the end. I want to go finish with the Heat, if you will, and be done, you know? So, that's really my plan is that I wouldn't play for another team -- I'd finish with the Falcons.

"My boys are 6 and 5, they won't remember that I played in Washington, they will barely remember I played for Minnesota, they're going to remember I played for the Falcons, and I want those to be good memories. So, I feel like this is the stretch I want to finish strong. People remember how you finish more than how you started. So, the start was good, but I want to finish really strong here in Atlanta and have my boys say yeah, 'he may have played for Washington or Minnesota, but we remember him as a Falcon' I want fans to say the same thing."

Cousins mentioned two NBA teams (the Phoenix Suns and Boston Celtics) as markers of what was the tail end of O'Neal's NBA career, which began with the Orlando Magic, saw him win three straight titles with the Los Angeles Lakers, win one more with the aforementioned Miami Heat, then spend two seasons with the Phoenix Suns, and one season with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics before calling it a career. Most everyone remembers O'Neal for his time in Orlando, Los Angeles and Miami, while preferring to keep his years in his final three stops in the background.

Cousins hopes fans treat his career similarly, but perhaps in reverse. Most NFL fans today will think of Cousins as a Minnesota Viking, where he spent six seasons after playing his first six years in Washington. With 12 campaigns under his belt and a new four-year, $180 million deal with the Falcons in hand, Cousins is aiming to finish on his highest note with a team he believes has the potential to take a leap forward, now that he's conducting the offense.

Related Links

In order to realize these dreams, Cousins must first prove he's moved past the Achilles injury that ended his 2023 season -- and tenure with the Vikings -- prematurely. He's still not close to 100 percent, but Cousins maintains the same optimistic outlook he carried into his introductory news conference with the Falcons in March.

"Hard to say a percentage," Cousins said. "The big things is, I could take drops, the minute I would be like in the pocket and someone would come at me and I would kind of have to move and run, then you'd see that, OK, he's still coming back. So, like 7-on-7, I'm good, but to be in a live drill and running bootlegs, that's where I wouldn't be able to do it yet. I'm hoping June I could get there, but obviously we have some runway now before September."

Returning from an Achilles injury -- especially as a quarterback who is closer to 40 than 25 -- is no small feat, but Cousins still has ample time. He'll continue down the same path he's followed for some time, which includes rehabbing daily, and trust the process will lead him to his end goal.

Then, Cousins will be able to pursue his goals in a new uniform -- and hopefully, his final NFL home.

Related Content

news

OT7: When and how to watch live games on NFL Network and NFL+

Coverage of the 2024 OT7 season will be carried on NFL Network and available to stream on NFL+. Here's how to check out the action.
news

Panthers DT Derrick Brown agrees to four-year, $96M contract extension

Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown agreed to a four-year, $96 million contract extension, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Friday.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, April 5

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Marquez Valdes-Scantling pushes back against 'diva' narrative surrounding QB Aaron Rodgers

Free-agent WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling defended his former teammate Aaron Rodgers this week, explaining how the four-time MVP "cares more about his teammates than about the game of football" despite drawing criticism.
news

Chargers TE Hayden Hurst: Jim Harbaugh-led squad looking to be tougher, more physical in 2024

Jim Harbaugh's return to the NFL launched an exodus from Ann Arbor, Michigan, with his defensive coordinator heading to Seattle, and a handful of Harbaugh's Wolverines lieutenants following him to Los Angeles. With their move comes an intentional change in culture within the Chargers. It starts with an element they lacked in recent years: toughness.
news

Texans adjust Stefon Diggs' contract after trade, clearing path for WR to be free agent in 2025

As part of their deal to acquire Diggs, the Houston Texans are eliminating the final three years of Diggs' contract, making him a free agent in 2025, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Kyle Van Noy returns to Ravens on two-year contract, worth up to $9M

The veteran edge rusher is returning to the Ravens on a two-year contract that's worth up to $9 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday. 
news

Eagles OT Jordan Mailata agrees to three-year, $66M extension

The Philadelphia Eagles agreed to terms on a three-year, $66 million extension with starting left tackle Jordan Mailata, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the pact.
news

Browns QB Deshaun Watson (shoulder) 'confident' he will be ready for Week 1 of 2024 season

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson on Thursday said he expects to be ready for Week 1 of the 2024 season after recovering from shoulder surgery that prematurely ended his 2023 campaign.
news

QB Carson Wentz: Big piece of puzzle for joining Chiefs was 'winning culture'

Having gone from the No. 2 overall pick in 2016 and one-time MVP candidate to a clipboard-carrying journeyman, Carson Wentz's newest marriage as a backup QB for the Chiefs came about due to his appreciation for Kansas City's winning ways.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, April 4

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.