Falcons' Smith relies on bend-don't-break strategy vs. Saints

"There is such good solid personnel around Drew, you've got to move into some other areas like what they like to do in certain situations with certain personnel," defensive coordinator Brian VanGorder said. "You have to concentrate on situation football. But boy, there are too many productive players to focus in on one here or there. The situations will allow you to do that better than just going in and saying 'let's stop Jimmy Graham' or 'let's stop (Darren) Sproles.' "