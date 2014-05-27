Falcons' Roddy White likely to get new deal by camp

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Roddy White had been expecting a new contract extension following the draft, but a personal situation has delayed those negotiations for an undetermined period of time, according to two sources informed of the situation.
The belief is a deal will be done by training camp, rather than this spring. The Falcons wanted to focus on free agency and the draft before turning their attention to their own players and their contracts.
White could be looking at a deal in the neighborhood of Brandon Marshall's new three-year, $30 million extension with the Chicago Bears. However, Marshall is two years younger, which might not bode well for White's overall value.
But White has something in his favor. While Marshall has been on three teams, Atlanta owner Arthur Blank sees White as a face of the team that drafted him in the first round of the 2005 NFL Draft.
If you compare White's 2011 and 2012 seasons (when he wasn't hampered by a variety of ailments) to Marshall's 2012 and 2013 campaigns, they stack up favorably. Like the Bears and Alshon Jeffery, the Falcons must also account for the mega-deal expected for Julio Jones, eventually.
