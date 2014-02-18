Falcons' Roddy White arrested on minor traffic charge

White was arrested in Gwinnett County, Ga. early Tuesday morning on a failure to appear warrant, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. Online jail records confirmed the arrest.
He already has been released from police custody on $168 bond.
The four-time Pro Bowl receiver was sought on an outstanding warrant for "non-transparent material on windows." It's a minor incursion and should not land him in hot water under the NFL's personal conduct policy.
The Falcons released the following statement regarding White: "We are aware of the incident involving Roddy White. We anticipate this will be resolved shortly and we will have no further comment at this time."
Entering the final season of a six-year, $48 million contract, White is expected to hammer out a reasonable long-term extension this offseason. Unless there's more to the story, his slap on the wrist won't change those plans in the organization's eyes.
