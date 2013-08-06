Falcons' Mike Johnson suffers injuries to ankle, fibula

The Atlanta Falcons entered training camp with a veritable all-star team on offense, with the exception of the unproven commodities up front.
The offensive line questions grew more pressing Tuesday, when right tackle Mike Johnson was carted off the field with a left leg injury. The injury was serious enough that Johnson departed the Falcons' facilities in an ambulance, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Falcons coach Mike Smith said Tuesday that Johnson suffered a dislocated left ankle and a fibula fracture. The lineman is scheduled to have surgery next week.
Johnson was listed atop the Falcons' first training-camp depth chart, though 2012 third-round draft pick Lamar Holmes has seen increased first-team reps of late.
We argued in our "Making the Leap" series that Holmes would have to beat out Johnson for this offensive line to reach its maximum potential. Although he was a 2010 third-round pick in his own right, Johnson had been unable to beat out an underwhelming Garrett Reynolds for the right guard job in previous seasons.
With Johnson potentially out long term and veteran Tyson Clabo in Miami, depth becomes an issue in protecting the Falcons' $103.75 million Matt Ryan investment.