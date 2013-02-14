Around the League

Presented By

Falcons' Matt Ryan recovered from left shoulder injury

Published: Feb 13, 2013 at 10:32 PM

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan avoided surgery and has recovered from the separated left shoulder he suffered during the team's final drive of the season, coach Mike Smith said Wednesday.

"He's been working in the training room, and this week he started working in the weight room," Smith said, via the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "He's recovered and we absolutely expect him to (be) well beyond 100 percent when we start our offseason program."

Debate: Denver the favorite in 2013?

peyton-manning-130208-il.jpg

With a highly accommodating schedule, will Peyton 
Manning's Broncos enter next season as favorites? Let's debate! More ...

There wasn't much of a question Ryan would be fine for the 2013 season, considering he said he would have played in the Super Bowl had the Falcons pulled out a win in the NFC Championship Game. But "beyond 100 percent"? We're assuming Smith was being hyperbolic, not passing along news that Ryan is using deer-antler spray.

Ryan threw two incomplete passes to essentially end the NFC Championship Game after being hurt when San Francisco 49ers linebacker Ahmad Brooks took him to the ground on a 5-yard pass to Jason Snelling. The Falcons advanced to the 49ers' 10-yard line, but they got no further.

After shrugging the "can't win in the playoffs" monkey off his back, Ryan will look to duplicate the success he had in 2012 with Julio Jones and Roddy White wreaking havoc on defenses.

Ryan usually takes a short break after the season, according the Journal-Constitution, so he's on a normal schedule for the Falcons' offseason program that starts April 24.

Follow Kevin Patra on Twitter @kpatra.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation."

news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.

news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.

news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?

news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?

news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.

news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?

news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.

news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?

news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW