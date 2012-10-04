Falcons' Matt Ryan leads NFL player of month honorees

The NFL announced its players of the month for September on Thursday, and the early leader for most valuable player headlines the group.
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan was tabbed NFC Offensive Player of the Month after powering his team to a 4-0 start. He leads the league with a 112.1 passer rating, is No. 2 in touchdown passes (11) and completion percentage (69.4), No. 6 in yards (1,162) and has thrown just two interceptions. Ryan has lived up to the hype that expected him to take a significant step in production.
Chicago Bears cornerback Tim Jennings won NFC Defensive Player of the Month with a league-best four interceptions.
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Percy Harvin took the NFC special teams honor. He averaged 38.3 yards per kick return, including a 105-yard touchdown on nine returns.
Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt has been nearly unblockable through the first month of the season. He was the AFC's defensive honoree with a league-high 7.5 sacks. Watt is on pace for 30 sacks, which would set the NFL record, and has made everyone in Texas forget about Mario Williams.
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green earned the AFC offensive honor. He had 27 receptions (tied for No. 5 in the NFL) for 428 yards (No. 2) and three touchdowns (tied for No. 5).
The surprise of the group is Tennessee Titans receiver Darius Reynaud, the AFC special teams honoree. The Titans aren't winning many awards with a 1-3 record, but Reynaud leads the league with 408 kick-return yards, including a 105-yard touchdown and 11 of 15 for 20-plus yards.