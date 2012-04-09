Around the League

Presented By

Falcons hope Abraham will have help rushing QB in '12

Published: Apr 09, 2012 at 07:08 AM

A full-on pursuit of Mario Williams would have been the sexy move for the Atlanta Falcons this offseason, but Arthur Blank instead opted for comfort.

A byproduct of this strategy meant bringing back John Abraham to continue to be the team's primary pass rusher. The defensive end returned to Falcons on a three-year, $16.72 million contract, peanuts when compared to the six years and $96 million Williams got from the Buffalo Bills.

Abraham will turn 34 next month, but Falcons coach Mike Smith believes the veteran still has plenty left in the tank.

"John has been our most productive pass-rusher since we've been here," Smith said, according to ESPN.com. "Chronologically, his age may say one thing, but his body says another. John will still command how they're going to block him and that's going to open other options for (new defensive coordinator Mike Nolan) and what we want to do schematically."

Abraham has proven over his career that he will produce on the field. The next question becomes will the Falcons have players who can get the job down with him. Defensive end Ray Edwards struggled in his first season with Atlanta, and the team will expect more than the 3.5 sacks he put up in 2011. Smith also expects bigger contributions from rotation players Kroy Biermann and Lawrence Sidbury and defensive tackle Jonathan Babineaux.

The Falcons had 33 sacks last season, putting them in the bottom third of production in that category. The league average for sacks was 37.1.

"You don't want to have just one guy that's getting all the production," Smith said. "You want other defensive linemen and linebackers being productive pass-rushers. If you look at Coach Nolan's 14 years as a defensive coordinator, he's been one of the most productive on third down. You want to have a scheme that puts added pressure on the quarterback on third downs."

Blank and the Falcons' decision-makers put their faith in the current parts on the roster. We'll find it out if that patience is rewarded.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp. 
news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation." 
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
news

Bears 'believe in' QB Trubisky despite declining option

The Bears didn't pick up Mitch Trubisky's fifth-year option, but the team hasn't lost faith. At least, that's what Ryan Pace wants you to believe in the months between now and the start of the regular season.
news

Jerick McKinnon to test knee in Peterson workouts

Injuries have sidelined Jerick McKinnon since he joined the 49ers two years ago. In his quest to get back on the field, the RB is planning to work out with former teammate Adrian Peterson.