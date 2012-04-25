Falcons' acquisition of Samuel raises more questions

The Atlanta Falcons have agreed to trade for Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Asante Samuel, which means they are about to have the most expensive cornerback trio in the league. Possibly in league history.
Brent Grimes is set to make over $10 million as the Falcons' franchise player. Samuel has reworked his contract, agreeing to a three-year $18.5 million deal with the Falcons. Dunta Robinson is in the third year of his six-year, $57 million contract.
It was reported earlier this offseason that Robinson passed on a $3 million option bonus and took a $1 base salary pay cut this year in order to guarantee his $5 million salary. So he's not going anywhere. (And apparently the Falcons might have cut him if he didn't make these changes.)
A few thoughts on what this all means.
- The Falcons are adjusting to the new realities of the NFL by going all in at cornerback. The only way to match offenses like the New Orleans Saints is with a deep group of cornerbacks, while sometimes forgoing a true "strong safety" on the field. More and more teams count their third cornerback as a starter. The Falcons are just making it more obvious.
- Having salary-cap space is overrated. The Falcons were among the teams tightest to the cap in the league, and yet they will figure out a way to make this move. There is always a way.