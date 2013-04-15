Faith Hill stepping away from 'Sunday Night Football'

NBC telecasts of "Sunday Night Football" will be lacking faith this season.
Well, Faith Hill.
Hill has opened NBC's telecast for the past six seasons, belting out her song "Waiting All Day For Sunday Night," a reworked version of the Joan Jett hit, "I Hate Myself for Loving You."
The intro starred Hill -- usually in high heels -- intercut with a computer-generated montage of NFL stars (you might recall Adrian Peterson making a dynamic football move on a frozen lake this past season).
Judging by Hill's tweet, it appears it was her decision to step away from the "SNF" brand. Expect NBC to replace the country icon with a similarly safe, commercially relevant artist whom your mom knows.