Fairley arrested for DUI, attempting to elude police

Fairley is one of three members of the Lions' 2011 draft class to be arrested since the conclusion of the last season. Former seventh-round offensive lineman Johnny Culbreath was arrested in South Carolina in January and second-round running back Mikel Leshoure was arrested twice for possession of marijuana (February 18, March 12) in a span of a month. Wide receiver Titus Young was not arrested, but was absent from the start of last week's OTAs after sucker-punching teammate Louis Delmas during offseason workouts.