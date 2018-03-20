Around the NFL

FA roundup: Morgan Burnett to sign with Steelers

Published: Mar 20, 2018 at 12:50 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Pittsburgh Steelers are adding safety help.

NFL Network's James Jones reported late Monday that ex-Green Bay Packers defensive back Morgan Burnettheaded to Pittsburgh to complete a deal, according to a source informed of the move.

Per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, the two sides agreed to terms on a three-year pact worth close to $14.5 million. The team later confirmed the deal.

While Jones is an unusual source of unnamed reports, the ex-Packers receiver broke the news that Jordy Nelson was signing in Oakland. This go-around he's reporting on another former teammate.

The Steelers have been in search of safety help since parting ways with veteran Mike Mitchell.

Burnett compiled 497 tackles with nine interceptions, 44 passes defended and 7.5 sacks in 102 starts in eight seasons in Green Bay. He was ranked No. 29 in NFL.com's Top 101 Free Agents of 2018.

The 29-year-old played mostly as a box safety in 2017, per Next Gen Stats, providing range, coverage against tight ends and running backs, and solid tackling.

Burnett's absence was noticeable in the four games he missed last season. As the quarterback of the defense, Green Bay struggled with communication when he was out. His versatility -- ability to play safety, nickel corner, extra linebacker -- was an asset in the Packers' scheme.

Burnett now brings that on-field communication to a Pittsburgh secondary that too often suffered mental breakdowns on the back end the past few seasons. His position flexibility also will come in handy for Mike Tomlin and Keith Butler.

Here are other free-agency moves we're tracking Tuesday:

  1. Former Dolphins defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh arrives at Rams headquarters in Los Angeles for a visit with the team later today, NFL Network's Peter Schrager reported.
  1. The New York Jets announced receiver Terrelle Pryor visited Tuesday.
  1. Former Eagles defensive back Jaylen Watkins is slated to visit the 49ers on Wednesday, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.
  1. The Chicago Bears are re-signing line backer John Timu, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
  1. The New York Jets signed linebacker Brandon Copeland, the team announced.
  1. The Buffalo Bills agreed to terms on a one-year deal with linebacker Ramon Humber, the team announced.
  1. Free-agent receiver Eric Decker is set to visit with the Oakland Raiders, ESPN reported.
  1. Former Arizona Cardinals cornerback Justin Bethel visited with the Atlanta Falcons.
  1. The Minnesota Vikings are re-signing kicker Kai Forbath, Garafolo reported.
  1. The Carolina Panthers announced they signed free-agent wide receiver Jarius Wright to a three-year contract.
  1. The Houston Texans signed free agent linebacker Josh Keyes, the team announced.
  1. The Seattle Seahawks agreed to terms on a deal with former New York Giants offensive lineman D.J. Fluker, Garafolo reported.
  1. The San Francisco 49ers announced they signed former Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Jonathan Cooper to a one-year deal.
  1. The Colts announced they signed veteran center/guard Matt Slauson. Rapoport reports Slauson's deal is for one year and worth $3 million.
  1. The Detroit Lions played host to former Falcons tight end Levine Toilolo, Rapoport reported.
  1. The Bears have matched an offer sheet for defensive back Kyle Fuller and have signed him to a four-year contract after previously placing the transition tag on the veteran March 6.
