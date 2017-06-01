Ezekiel Elliott phone records turned over to NFL

The NFL Players Association and representatives for Ezekiel Elliott last week turned over phone records and other documents to the NFL as the league continues its investigation into allegations Elliott assaulted his girlfriend last year, a source with knowledge of the communications between the sides told NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.
The information was shared in an effort for both sides to work toward a conclusion in the matter, Garafolo added.
NFL investigators interviewed the Dallas Cowboys running back in October as part of the league's ongoing probe into allegations he assaulted his girlfriend last summer.
Elliott's now ex-girlfriend told police in July that Elliott abused her on five separate occasions from July 17 through July 22, 2016, according to the Columbus (Ohio) City Attorney's Office. In September, prosecutors announced they would not charge Elliott. However, he remains subject to the NFL's personal conduct policy.
"After reviewing the totality of the evidence, the City Attorney's Office, Prosecutor Division is declining to approve criminal charges in this matter for any of the 5 alleged incidents," the Columbus City Attorney's Office wrote in a statement. "This is primarily due to conflicting and inconsistent information across all incidents resulting in concern regarding the sufficiency of the evidence to support the filing of criminal charges."
Elliott, 21, has denied the accusations made by his former girlfriend. He is entering his second NFL season with the Cowboys.